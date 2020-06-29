FG: Over 1m Nigerians Applied For N-power In Less Than 48 Hours

The federal government of Nigeria has revealed that no fewer than one million applicants have applied for the N-power scheme since the program opened its portal on Friday night.

This was made known by Rhoda Iliya, the the deputy director information, ministry of humanitarian affairs disaster management and social development, on Sunday.

In her comment, she further debunked news that the application portal has been hijacked.

She said,“The ministry wishes to reiterate that all young Nigerians between the ages of 18-35 with or without formal education can apply for a slot in the new program which would be very focused on agriculture,” the statement read.

“The number of applications so far received is an indication of the number of our youths who need jobs and the confidence in the program.

“The ministry will continue to collaborate with its technical partners to provide timely support to all applicants.

“The selection process would be fair and transparent and the public would also be carried along at every stage.

“The portal is open for all Nigerians who meet the application criteria.”

N-Power is one of the national social investment programmes of the federal government targeted at ending poverty in the country.