FG Approves Reopening Of Schools

The federal government of Nigeria has approved the reopening of schools across the country.

However, the approval was given for students in graduating classes such as JSS 3, SSS 3 and primary 6 so as to prepare them for exams.

This was made public by Bashir Ahmad, the presidential aide on new media.

Schools across the country have been on lockdown since March following scare of the novel coronavirus.

He tweeted, “President @MBuhari has approved the re-opening of schools (only for students in graduating classes, that’s Primary 6, JSS3 and SSS3) to allow them prepare for examinations.”