‘Fame Is Overrated, Envy No One’ – BBNaija Star, Jeff Nweke

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Jeff Nweke has shared a life lesson with his fans and followers via Instagram.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Jeff shared a photo of himself showing his new ink with the caption;

“I’ve had a little taste of fame and I can tell that it’s overrated. Envy no one !! Still, I’m blessed.”

The reality TV Star was the first housemate to emerge Head of House during the BBNaija 2019 season and he was the 8th housemates to be evicted from the show.

See his post below: