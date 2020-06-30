Dance Star, Kaffy Shares Photos To Mark 40th Birthday

Popular Nigerian Award-winning dancer, Kafayat Shafau-Ameh better known as Kaffy, turns 40 years old today June 30.

To celebrate her birthday, the mum of two had a photo session with her husband and their two children.

Sharing the photos the dancer also shared some words to celebrate herself on her Instagram page.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote in one post: “I am endless NEW CHAPTER 40:20…” as she gave credits to everyone involved in the photos.

See Photos Here: