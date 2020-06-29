COVID-19 Lockdown: FG To Announce Next Lines Of Action Tuesday

The Federal Government of Nigeria will on Tuesday, June 30, address Nigerians on the next phase of COVID-19 eased lockdown in the country.

The Personal Assistant on New Media to President Buhari, Bashir Ahmad made this known shortly after Boss Mustapha, the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, briefed the president on the latest updates.

He tweeted, “Today is the last day of Nigeria’s phase II of the eased lockdown, members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefed and submitted their recommendations to the President for approval, the next lines of action will be announced tomorrow, SGF Boss Mustapha discloses.”