Court Dismisses Certificate Forgery Suit Against Obaseki

A suit seeking to disqualify Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, from the upcoming governorship election in the state for alleged forgery has been dismissed.

The suit which was filed by Edobor Williams, Ugesia Godwin and Amedu Anakhu alleging that the governor forged his academic certificate was dismissed by a federal high court sitting in Abuja on Monday.

But when the case came up on Monday, the legal representatives of Obaseki’s accusers did not show up.

Anwuli Chikere, the judge, struck out the case after the allegers or their representatives failed to show up in court.

More to follow…