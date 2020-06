CashNation Entertainment Boss, Kashy, Arrested Over Alleged Internet Fraud

Operatives of EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, have arrested Babatunde Oyerinde Abidoun, a.k.a. Kashy, for his alleged involvement in cybercrimes.

Abiodun, who is the owner of CashNation Ent. Ltd., a music record label with singer Barry Jhay as one of its signees, was arrested recently at his residence in Lekki Conservative Estate, Lagos.

Abiodun, who shuttles between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates, UAE, allegedly used the proceeds of his fraudulent activities to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Investigations linked his fraudulent activities to his domestic staff, Thomas Aliu Akwu, who confessed to having different accounts domiciled in UBA, Ecobank, GTB, Zenith Bank, and FCMB and also receiving money for his boss through the accounts.