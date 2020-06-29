Burna Boy Wins 2020 BET Best International Act Award

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has won the Best International Act for the second consecutive year, becoming the first Nigerian artiste to win the BET Awards back to back.

The Nigerian singer floored Innoss’B (DRC), Sho Madjozi (South Africa), Dave (UK), Stormzy (UK), Ninho (France), and S.Pri Noir (France) to scoop the gong at the first-ever virtual BET Awards which held on Sunday night.

British supermodel, Naomi Campbell presented the Best International Act award to Burna Boy, who gave his acceptance speech virtually due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In his acceptance speech, the singer said: “I’ll like to use this opportunity to say that sometime around 1835, there was a mission to turn Africa into a dominated nation.”

“Now is the time to overturn that and go back to the royalty that we were, because, in order for black lives to matter, Africa must matter”

Watch The Video Here: