BBNaija Season 5: Show Organizers Shares Updates For New Season (Photo)

Organizers of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show has shared an update for the upcoming season of the show.

While many fans of the show suspected that the season five will be cancelled, organizers have stressed otherwise with new updates and guidelines.

While no much details were announced, one major point stressed from the update is that there won’t be any celebrity guest visits.

The organizers also shared that the cash prize reward for this season would be bigger than all previous season.

