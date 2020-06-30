Anita Joseph Shares Adorable Moment With Husband, MC Fish (Video)

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has shared a video showing a moment shared with her husband, MC Fish.

The actress who seems to be living every moment of her union with the comedian was seen being lifted by him in the video.

MC Fish, in the video, also shared that God has been his strength, enabling him to handle such a ‘heavy duty’

Anita went further to ask the husband if he liked what he just did and he gave a resounding ‘yes’ as a response.

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCCce0hBuQd/?igshid=1gf7vbp4mlc6y