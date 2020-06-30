Alleged Staff Abuse: Tobi Makinde Showers Encomium On Boss, Funke Akindele

Nollywood actor, Tobi Makinde has taken to his Instagram page to shower encomium on his boss, Funke Akindele.

This comes after a screenwriter, Cassandra Owolabi, accused the actress of maltreating and abusing her staffs physically, emotionally and financially.

Makinde is popularly known for his role as ‘Timini’ in comedy series, Jenifa Diary, produced by his boss, Funke.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the budding actor shared a couple of photos of himself and the on-screen diva with a caption which reads;

“A river that forgets its source will surely dry up. I remember when I had no idea how I was gonna move on in life after my masters degree, you were there to take me in with little or no experience whatsoever about running production. You said you would give me a job without knowing me from anywhere, without knowing my capabilities. All I had was my educational qualification and thirst to work and learn on the job. Prior to this I had tried to work in other production outfits but none took me not because I wasn’t qualified but because they probably didn’t believe in me. You on the other hand, believed in me, took me as a son, scolded me when I messed up all in a bid to make me better at my craft. Only the patient and hardworking will understand who you really are. Thank you mom for everything and may God keep blessing you❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

@funkejenifaakindele I really appreciate you ma!!“

