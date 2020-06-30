Nigerians Made To Accept Covid-19 By Force, Says Yahaya Bello

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello says the state’s chief judge, Nasir Ajana did not die of COVID-19 as widely circulated and that the dreaded virus was only created to “shorten the lifestyle of the people”.

Speaking at the prayer for the late chief judge on Friday, he added that Nigerians are being made to accept the reality of COVID-19 “by force”.

Reports indicated that Ajana died at a COVID-19 treatment centre in Gwagwalada in the federal capital territory (FCT) on Sunday.

However, the controversial governor in his address disagree with the report and maintained that the disease was only propagated for an agenda.

He said, “Whether medical experts and scientists believe it or not, COVID-19 is out to shorten the lifestyle of the people, it is a disease propagated by force for Nigerians to accept,” the governor said.

“COVID-9 is only out to create fear, panic – orchestrated to reduce and shorten the lifespan of the people.”